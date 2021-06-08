Urban Company to hire over 100 engineers in current financial year

NEW DELHI

08 June 2021 18:40 IST

The home services marketplace also announced the appointment of Amit Das as Vice President, Design & Research, and Rishabhdhwaj Singh as Vice President, Engineering.

Urban Company on Tuesday said it will hire more than 100 engineers in the current financial year along with various leaders across verticals as it plans to drive technological innovation in the home services industry.

“These hirings will drive our next growth phase, enable the build of deep tech and help us invest in data science and developing tech playbooks,” Raghav Chandra, Co-Founder – Urban Company said.

Mr Das has more than 10 years of experience and worked with e-commerce organisations such as Cuddle.ai, Fab.com and Housing.com. “At Urban Company, Amit will set up a research wing and will leverage his expertise to craft great user experiences by enabling simple customer journeys while keeping the complexity behind the scenes,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mr Singh has previously built platforms and systems to power some of the largest e-commerce players in the country including Ajio (B2B) and Flipkart. “Rishabhdwaj will be responsible for engineering solutions to ensure seamless quality control, training and onboarding of partners on the platform. He will lead the Supply vertical and will focus on expanding the company’s warehousing capabilities and build a robust supply chain engine,” it added.

Urban Company had recently announced raising Series F funding of USD 255 million in a round led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer and Wellington Management, with participation from Vy Capital, Tiger Global and Steadview.

With this latest investment, the company is now valued at about USD 2.1 billion.

“Urban Company will utilise the new investment towards innovation, training, product development, enhanced quality control and safety measures for both partners and consumers. The company also aims to increase its geographic footprint by entering the top 100 cities in India and further expanding into international markets,” the company had said.