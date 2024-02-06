GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UPI payments hit due to glitch in some banks' systems

NPCI said that its systems are "working fine" and it is working with the impacted banks to ensure quick resolution

February 06, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Digital payments through the popular UPI platform were impacted on Tuesday evening because of some banks' systems facing a glitch, the National Payments Corporation of India said.

"Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues," the NPCI said on X.

NPCI added that its systems are "working fine" and it is working with the impacted banks to ensure quick resolution.

It, however, did not name the banks whose customers have been impacted.

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank admitted its customers were among those impacted.

In response to some customers, HDFC Bank said it faced "some difficulties on UPI which seems to be part of a larger ecosystem", but was quick to add that it is now back in operations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.