11 November 2020 16:33 IST
Union Cabinet approves production-linked incentives worth ₹2 lakh crore for 10 sectors
Incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved offering ₹2 lakh crore worth of production-linked incentives to 10 more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.
Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.
