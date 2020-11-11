Union Cabinet approves production-linked incentives worth ₹2 lakh crore for 10 sectors

Prakash Javadekar. File

New Delhi

11 November 2020 16:33 IST

Incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved offering ₹2 lakh crore worth of production-linked incentives to 10 more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.

Advertising

Advertising