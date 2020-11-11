Industry

Union Cabinet approves production-linked incentives worth ₹2 lakh crore for 10 sectors

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved offering ₹2 lakh crore worth of production-linked incentives to 10 more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.

