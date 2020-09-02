Unacademy gets $150 mn in SoftBank-led round

Deal values edutech firm at $1.45 bn

Education technology firm Unacademy has raised $150 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2i, valuing the company at $1.45 billion.

Existing investors General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures also participated in the round, it added.

All documents related to the investment had been signed and the final closing was expected in the next few weeks, it said.

“We’re delighted to welcome SoftBank as a partner. We started with test preparation and with this partnership, we will launch other [offerings] on our platform,” said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy.

“By bringing quality education to a vast network of students for the first time, Unacademy is bridging the privilege gap in India,” said Munish Varma, managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.