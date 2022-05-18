Unacademy forays into offline tutoring to address ‘inter-personal mentoring needs’

Offline centres in Kota, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune and Delhi

Unacademy, an online learning platform, announced its foray into offline learning on May 18.

With this new approach, Unacademy intended to meet the growing demand for inter-personal mentoring for learners, it said in a release this morning.

The first Unacademy centre will be operational in Kota by June, followed by more such centres in Jaipur, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune and Delhi, as per the statement.

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group said, “Our experiential touchpoints have seen tremendous response from learners, many of whom have also expressed the need for in-person learning from best educators.”

The centres would facilitate offline classes for learners and will extend access to top educators in the NEET-UG, IT JEE and Foundation (9-12) course categories.

Unacademy, founded by Mr. Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini in 2015, claims a network of over 91,000 educators and over 92 million learners on its platform.