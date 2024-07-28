UltraTech enters into a pact with India Cements to buy additional 32.72% stake for ₹3,954 crore

Aditya Birla group-owned UltraTech on July 28 entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoters and their associates of India Cements Ltd to purchase 10,13,91,231 equity shares or 32.72% stake for ₹390 apiece totalling to ₹3,954 crore, subject to regulatory approvals.

In June, UltraTech acquired 7,05,64,656 equity shares or 22.77% stake at a price of ₹268 per share. Post the acquisition, UltraTech’s stake in India Cements will increase to 55.49%, triggering an open offer. It will become a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement Ltd.

There will not be any change in management of the company till the completion of the acquisition, as per share purchase agreements, India Cements said in a separate filing.

“Post this financial investment, the promoter group approached us as they wanted to sell their holding in the company, and we found it appropriate to acquire their stake in the company,” UltraTech said in a regulatory filing.

Given the limited availability of limestone in Tamil Nadu, it has resulted in restrictions on setting up of new integrated units in Tamil Nadu. The Company’s last integrated unit in Tamil Nadu was acquired by the Company’s parent, Grasim Industries Ltd in August 1998. The proposed transaction is therefore an endeavour to extend the Company’s footprint and presence in the highly fragmented, competitive and fast-growing Southern market in the country, particularly Tamil Nadu, where it has limited presence, UltraTech said.

The operational efficiencies arising out of acquiring ready to use assets will reduce time to market vis-a-vis greenfield projects and will also provide the Company with the opportunity to evaluate the optimization/ deferment of the Company’s existing capacity expansion plans in the Southern market, given the ready to use assets of the target.

This will help augment the Company’s only integrated unit in Tamil Nadu, Reddipalayam Cement Works (1.4 MTPA), which has paucity of limestone with limited lifecycle availability.

India Cements has a total capacity of 14.45 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. Of this, 12.95 MTPA is in the South (particularly Tamil Nadu) and 1.5 MTPA in Rajasthan, while UltraTech is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a total Grey Cement capacity of 154.86 MTPA.

“The India Cements opportunity is an exciting one as it enables UltraTech to serve the Southern markets more effectively and also accelerates our path to over 200 MTPA capacity,” said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

