UltraTech Cement unit in Anantapur bags award

This is the second consecutive time that the unit has bagged this award

Published - August 11, 2024 02:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Indian Bureau of Mines has given ‘5 Star’ rating to twelve of UltraTech Cement Limited’s limestone mines. File

Indian Bureau of Mines has given ‘5 Star’ rating to twelve of UltraTech Cement Limited’s limestone mines. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian Bureau of Mines has given ‘5 Star’ rating to twelve of UltraTech Cement Limited’s limestone mines, including the Thummalapenta limestone mine belonging to ‘Andhra Pradesh Cement Works’, which is part of UltraTech’s integrated unit in Anantapur district.

Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy recently felicitated the company representatives for demonstrating exemplary performance, hailing the company for contributing to the development of the mining sector. This is the second consecutive time that the unit has bagged this award. Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey was also present.

The Ministry of Mines conceptualised the Star ratings based on the adoption of best practices for exhaustive and universal implementation of sustainable development framework in mining.

