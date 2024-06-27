UltraTech Cement to pick up 23% stake in India Cements

Cement major UltraTech Cement Ltd., has decided to pick up 23% stake in the India Cements Ltd (ICL).

On June 27, UltraTech Board approved the move to purchase up to 7.06 crore equity shares of ICL for ₹267 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.

This non-controlling financial investment constitutes around 23% of the equity share of ICL. The transaction is expected to be completed within a month.

Shares of ICL gained ₹24.85 or 9.45% and was trading at ₹287.80 on the BSE on Thursday, while UltraTech shares gained ₹324.40 or 2.91% and was quoted at ₹11,474.15.

