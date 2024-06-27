ADVERTISEMENT

UltraTech Cement to pick up 23% stake in India Cements

Published - June 27, 2024 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

On June 27, UltraTech Board approved the move to purchase up to 7.06 crore equity shares of ICL for ₹267 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cement major UltraTech Cement Ltd., has decided to pick up 23% stake in the India Cements Ltd (ICL).

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 27, UltraTech Board approved the move to purchase up to 7.06 crore equity shares of ICL for ₹267 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.

This non-controlling financial investment constitutes around 23% of the equity share of ICL. The transaction is expected to be completed within a month.

Shares of ICL gained ₹24.85 or 9.45% and was trading at ₹287.80 on the BSE on Thursday, while UltraTech shares gained ₹324.40 or 2.91% and was quoted at ₹11,474.15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US