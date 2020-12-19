Industry

U.K., U.S. in top 5 hirers of IT contract staff

The U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, the U.S. and South Africa are among the top countries attracting and retaining highly-skilled Indian workers in the contracting marketplace, according to a survey.

The findings of the survey — titled ‘Global Demand for Indian IT Contractors’ and conducted by contractor hiring platform Techfynder — are based on responses of 52,000 contractors between January and December. Due to the pandemic, many businesses were going online to offer their products and services, which has further raised demand for software engineers, Java developers, cybersecurity engineers, data scientists, web developers and UI/UX designers, it noted.

