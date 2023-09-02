HamberMenu
Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Dipak Gupta, currently the joint managing director, will carry out the chief executive duties until Dec. 31, the bank added.

September 02, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

Reuters
File photo of Uday Kotak

File photo of Uday Kotak | Photo Credit: Reuters

Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank , the bank said in a stock exchange filing on September 2.

Dipak Gupta, currently the joint managing director, will carry out the chief executive duties until Dec. 31, the bank added.

Kotak's resignation comes four months ahead of his planned retirement at the end of this year.

In the meantime, the bank has already made an application for the new managing director to India's central bank. In India top posts at lenders are approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

In the resignation letter tendered to the board, Kotak said that "it is time to move on".

"The bank has taken necessary steps for succession and we await the RBI's decision," Kotak said in the resignation letter published in the filing.

