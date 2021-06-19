Industry

UCO Bank may raise up to ₹500 crore

State-owned UCO Bank on Saturday said its board of directors will meet next week to consider raising up to ₹500 crore as tier-II capital.

The board of directors will consider the proposal for raising tier-II capital of up to ₹500 crore at its meeting scheduled to be held on June 23, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Tier-II capital of a bank consists of undisclosed reserves, revaluation reserves, general provisions and loss reserves, hybrid capital instruments, subordinated debt and investment reserve account. The loss absorption capacity of tier-II capital is lower than that of tier-I capital.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2021 9:04:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/uco-bank-may-raise-up-to-500-crore/article34860697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY