Industry

Ucal Fuel closes ‘unviable’ plant in Puducherry

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd. has decided to shut down its Pu ducherry unit from March 12 as it products have become completely outdated and fallen into disuse due to technology transition.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had decided to stop completely manufacturing activities at its Plant II located at PIPDIC Industrial Estate in Puducherry from March 12.

Restriction on emission norms imposed by the government, technological change, and transition from BS IV to BS VI and to electric vehicles were the reasons attributed by the management for rendering its products completely outdated.

Further, alternative products in the fuel systems and diversification were considered to be far-fetched, besides, it faced intense competition.

“As such, there is no alternative business or business prospects to continue our operations,”it said.

The sales turnover from Plant II had been on the decline since FY19. From ₹140 crore it dropped to ₹23 crore in FY21. For the six months ended September 21, it was only ₹10 crore.

The firm was making two/three fuel management system parts, four-wheeler MPFI parts and four- wheeler carburetors at the plant.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 3:52:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ucal-fuel-closes-unviable-plant-in-puducherry/article38225672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY