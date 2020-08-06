Uber to hire 140 engineers in India

bengaluru/new delhi

06 August 2020 05:17 IST

Firm building ‘cutting-edge’ products

Ride-hailing company Uber on Wednesday said it is hiring 140 engineers for its technology teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to build products in various areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery and customer service.

The U.S.-based company, which competes with Ola and others in the Indian market, has over 600 people in its Hyderabad and Bengaluru teams.

Staff lose jobs

In May, Uber had announced laying off about 600 employees in India — about a quarter of its staff in the country — as business had taken a major hit amid COVID-19 pandemic. The move had impacted driver and rider support operations, and other functions of its India operations.

“Uber is recruiting 140 more engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to build cutting-edge products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, marketplace, customer service, digital payments, risk and compliance, safety, and finance technology,” it said.

These plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and become the backbone of transportation in thousands of cities across the globe, it added.

Uber has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, it said in a statement.