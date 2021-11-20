Industry

‘Uber mobility demand rising as lockdowns end’

Dara Khosrowshahi  

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the firm’s partnership with Zomato had been a “great bet” and that he was pleased about how the model had grown and gained share, and about the Indian entity’s IPO.

He said Uber is witnessing a rise in demand as cities open up after COVID-induced lockdowns, and also expects the driver shortage easing. “The India food delivery market has been incredibly competitive and... [our] partnering up with Zomato was a bet on Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO there,” he said in a media interview. In 2020, Zomato had acquired the Uber Eats’s India unit in an all-stock deal that gave Uber 9.99% stake in the Indian food delivery platform.

On ride-hailing, Mr. Khosrowshahi said: “Our mobility business continues to improve. There are many countries where mobility is actually higher than pre-pandemic levels.”


