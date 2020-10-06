Industry

Uber launches employee commute services

Representational photo   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Uber announced on Tuesday it has expanded its ‘Uber for Business’ product offering by launching two new services for helping businesses support their employees’ daily commute.

With Uber’s new commute specific options, organisations can create dedicated transport programmes for employees and clients, it said in a statement.

These are: ‘Employee Group Rides’ which will enable employees from the same organisation to book rides together to travel to work, and ‘Business Charter’where companies can reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles provided by third party fleet partners for their employees and customers.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 2:23:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/uber-launches-employee-commute-services/article32781428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story