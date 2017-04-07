Uber is carpet bombing us, says Ola’s Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of cab aggregator Ola, on Friday described the competition with Uber as a “guerrilla war” situation, with the U.S. company “carpet bombing” the local firm as it tried to defend its turf.

“This is corporate war and the competition between us and Uber is very intense,” Mr. Aggarwal said. “The analogy that I give India is that this is like Vietnam war. We are the local guerrillas. We have the Americans carpet bombing us.”

Speaking at TiE event, he said Ola would build relevant products and make sure that was sustainable, profitable and had a larger market share. The company, Mr. Aggarwal said, would become profitable in the next two years.

“We will go into the nooks and corners of the country and we will find those opportunities in the niche areas and in the large area…Even now despite competition we continue to lead the market… we have significantly improved our bottom-line over the past year or so and we have a very clear path to profitability,” he said. “Within the next two years we will be profitable.”

Globally, the intense competition in the ride share industry was the result of an “irrational belief” that it was a winner-take-all business and there would be only one guy standing in the end and that led to an irrational exuberance from the investors, Mr. Aggarwal said. “They pumped in a lot money into one company and the company throws money around into every geography it goes into. You might call this capital dumping, you might not. But the fact is money is thrown,” he said.

Uber versus Didi

Referring to the competition that Uber had faced in China, the Ola CEO said, “What happened in China between Uber and Didi was like World War II…there were two people with lots of ammunition against each other and in the end one company won... In China there are only these large Internet giants and the newer companies like Didi can stand on their shoulders... And the foreign competitor is actually at a disadvantage... India is not like that.”

On investor worries over return on investment made in Indian firms, he said the Indian Internet ecosystem was going through an interesting phase. “Two years ago there was a lot of exuberance. I believe there was a little extra exuberance. As entrepreneurs we obviously liked that wave...In the past two years, the system has been going through a journey of building more relevant business models, building unit economics… an investor should definitely question companies on their return, their path to profitability… I as a company have not seen investors getting jittery.”