UAE Minister assures energy supplies to India

21 October 2021 04:29 IST

Demand outpacing supply: Al Jaber

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday vowed to meet India’s growing energy demand, saying it will remain the nation’s trusted partner of choice.

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said the UAE is investing across its energy supply chain to remain a reliable energy provider to India and the world.

Stating that the energy demand is outpacing supply, he said the present global scenario calls for continued investment across the entire energy sector to avoid a deeper supply crunch.

Speaking virtually at an event, he said India’s economy is returning to “robust, almost double-digit growth” as the world recovers from the pandemic.

He acknowledged the challenges facing the sector and explained how the UAE is responding to remain a reliable energy provider to India and the world. “The current demand dynamic is a wake-up call to continue to invest across the energy sector to avoid a deeper supply crunch,” he added.