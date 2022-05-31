Industry

Two-wheeler insurance premium hike to further dent recovery process: TVS Motor Company CEO

K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company Limited

K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company Limited | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recent hike in third party insurance for two-wheeler from June 1, will further dent the efforts of the industry to recover itself from this challenging market situation, said a top official of TVS Motor Company.

The company director and CEO, K.N. Radhakrishnan in a statement said the automobile industry was impacted by a series of headwinds, leading to a steady increase in two-wheeler prices.

In addition to the pandemic woes, the ongoing shortage of semi-conductor chip, high raw material cost, and increasing fuel prices, have impacted demand.

While asserting that the recent hike of ₹2,200 per vehicle in third party insurance cost would further dent the efforts of the industry to recover itself from the challenging market situation, he said a strong domestic industry is the basis of global competitiveness and every effort must be made to have a vibrant local market.


