Two-wheeler insurance premium hike to further dent recovery process: TVS Motor Company CEO
The ongoing shortage of semi-conductor chip, high raw material cost, and increasing fuel prices, have impacted demand
The recent hike in third party insurance for two-wheeler from June 1, will further dent the efforts of the industry to recover itself from this challenging market situation, said a top official of TVS Motor Company.
The company director and CEO, K.N. Radhakrishnan in a statement said the automobile industry was impacted by a series of headwinds, leading to a steady increase in two-wheeler prices.
In addition to the pandemic woes, the ongoing shortage of semi-conductor chip, high raw material cost, and increasing fuel prices, have impacted demand.
While asserting that the recent hike of ₹2,200 per vehicle in third party insurance cost would further dent the efforts of the industry to recover itself from the challenging market situation, he said a strong domestic industry is the basis of global competitiveness and every effort must be made to have a vibrant local market.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.