Twitter to lay off 50 more workers: report

January 19, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Twitter Inc. plans to lay off 50 workers in its product division in the coming weeks, Business Insider reported quoting two people familiar with the company.

The layoffs come six weeks after Elon Musk reportedly told staff that there would not be further retrenchment and could reduce the company’s headcount to under 2,000, according to the report.

Mr. Musk took over Twitter in October and swiftly moved through a number of product and organisational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified Blue check-mark as a paid service and also laid off about 50% staff.

Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Mr. Musk, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

In December last year, Twitter was also accused by dozens of former employees of various legal violations stemming from Mr. Musk’s takeover of the company, including targeting women for layoffs and failing to pay promised severance.

Mr. Musk had said in November that Twitter was facing “a massive drop in revenue” as advertisers dropped out.

According to a report by The Information, Twitter’s revenue for the fourth quarter fell about 35% to $1.025 billion, a top ad executive revealed at a staff meeting.

Twitter is also facing at least three complaints filed with a U.S. labour board claiming workers were fired for criticising the company, attempting to organise a strike, and other conduct protected by federal labour law.

(With Reuters inputs)