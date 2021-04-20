Twitter to expand engineering team in India

The microblogging platform said it planned to ramp up its team across engineering, product, research and design, while also announcing the appointment of Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering.

US-headquartered microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday said it planned to ramp up its team in India across engineering, product, research and design, while also announcing the appointment of Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering.

Mr. Dalal, who will be based in Bengaluru, has over two decades of engineering experience spanning global organisations such as Uber, Google, and eBay. He last served as the engineering site lead for Uber Bengaluru.

“Starting on 20th April 2021, Apurva will become the senior-most member of Twitter’s engineering team in the country...and will be responsible for strengthening the company’s engineering capacity and offerings for local and global audiences,” the company said in a statement.

It added that by committing to hire and develop local engineering talent, Twitter India would play an important role in the company’s journey to become the world's most diverse, inclusive, and accessible tech company.

Outside of the United States, Twitter has dedicated engineering teams in multiple markets, including London, Toronto, Singapore and Bengaluru.

The focus on developing engineering capabilities in India came as part of the company’s broader goal to increase its development velocity, including building a strong foundation for its product. This was what the core team would be focused on based out of Bengaluru, Twitter said.

“India is a priority market for Twitter, and also a world-class engineering talent hub. We are excited to welcome @MrApurvaDalal as Director of Engineering, under whose leadership we will continue our hiring expansion in Bengaluru,” Nick Caldwell, Vice-President of engineering, Twitter, tweeted.

In a statement, Mr. Caldwell added, “Twitter is committed to building a truly global, inclusive and accessible product…Under Apurva’s leadership, the strengthened India engineering site will focus on building core capabilities in our technology to enable us to serve the public conversation.”

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said India had always been a priority market for Twitter and drove significant growth for the company. “In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country.”