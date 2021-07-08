Twitter must follow Indian law: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Law of land is supreme, Twitter must follow the rules,” the IT Minister said on his first day in the office.

Amid the government’s ongoing tussle with social networking platform Twitter, the newly appointed Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said anyone working in India needs to follow the rules and laws of the country.

Mr. Vaishnaw, who was inducted into the Cabinet on Wednesday, took charge of his three ministries – Electronics and IT, Communications and Railways, on Thursday. He is a former IAS officer of the 1994-batch and has previously held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric.

He added that anyone who is a citizen of India and anyone who is working in India, needs to follow the laws of the country.

Mr. Vaishnaw, who has done his MBA from the Wharton School, Pennsylvania University, and M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has previously also raised the issue of cyberbullying and racism in Rajya Sabha. He had brought up the resignation of Karnataka-based Rashmi Samant’s from the position of Oxford Student Union President in the United Kingdom and described it as a serious case of racism.