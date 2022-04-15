Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Elon Musk takeover

Elon Musk’s twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken on April 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Under the ‘poison pill’ strategy the rights will become exercisable if anyone acquires ownership of 15% or more of Twitter’s outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board.