TVS units file follow-up to MFA at NCLT

Chennai

11 February 2021 23:07 IST

Member companies of the TVS Group have filed a composite scheme of amalgamations and arrangements with the Chennai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as a follow-up to the December 10 memorandum of family arrangement (MFA) and the subsequent arrangement.

The composite scheme “involving, inter-alia, T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd., Southern Roadways Pvt. Ltd. and TVS Sundram Fasteners Pvt. Ltd. has been filed” with the NCLT, Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) Chairman Suresh Krishna wrote to SFL, as per a filing.

