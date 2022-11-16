TVS Supply Chain Solutions renews business deal with U.K. firm

November 16, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) has announced the renewal of a key business deal with Dennis Eagle Ltd.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) has announced the renewal of a key business deal with Dennis Eagle Ltd., U.K. for a further period of five years. Through the extension of this contract, TVS SCS’s U.K. division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle, the company said in a statement. Dennis Eagle is engaged in the design and manufacture of refuse collection vehicles in the U.K.

The aftermarket parts service provided by TVS SCS U.K. for Dennis Eagle includes product data management, sourcing, purchasing and supplier management, stocking and distribution, next-day delivery throughout the U.K. and delivery to export markets, besides creation of technical manuals and catalogue illustrations.

TVS SCS provides systems for business reporting, preparing workshop quotations, and electronic parts catalogue for aftermarket part identification and ordering.

Dennis Eagle manufactures more than 1,000 units per year for U.K. local authorities and private sector contractors

Geoff Rigg, Interim President and Aftermarket Director, Dennis Eagle Ltd., said they had been working with TVS SCS for more than 16 years and they were one of the closest suppliers.

