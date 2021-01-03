Industry

TVS Motor sales rise 17.5% in December

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 17.5% increase in total sales to 2,72,084 units in December.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,31,571 units in December 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,58,239 units as against 2,15,619 in December 2019, up 20%.

The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,76,912 units last month, as compared to 1,57,244 units in December, up 13%, it added. Total exports rose 28% to 94,269 units last month, as against 73,512 in the year-earlier period.


