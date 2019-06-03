Industry

TVS Motor sales dip marginally in May

TVS Motor Company has posted a decline of 0.9% in its May sales to 3.07 lakh units from 3.10 lakh units in the corresponding month last year .

During the period under review, the company reported total two-wheeler sales of 2.94 lakh units, down from 2.98 lakh units. In the domestic market, the company sold 2.36 lakh two-wheelers against 2.46 lakh units in the year-ago period. Scooter sales grew over 2% from 95,879 units to 98,202. Motorcycle sales grew 13% to 1.43 lakh units (1.27 lakh units).

Three-wheeler sales grew 9% to 12,780 units (11,730 units). Total exports grew by 11% from 62,218 units to 69,319 units.

Ashok Leyland

Truck major Ashok Leyland Ltd. reported a 6% growth in its May sales to 12,778 units from 12,077 units, aided by strong double-digit growth in light commercial vehicles (LCVs). Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), and trucks and buses dipped by 2% and 12% respectively. LCVs grew 34% to 4,143 units.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors Ltd., the maker of Royal Enfield, posted a decline of 17% in its sales to 62,371 units.

