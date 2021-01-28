IndustryChennai 28 January 2021 21:20 IST
TVS Motor Q3 net jumps to ₹266 crore
TVS Motor Co. Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020 more than doubled to ₹266 crore driven by strong growth in two-wheeler sales in the domestic and international markets.
Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market rose by 21% and international market by 31% ahead of the industry growth of 13% and 20% respectively.
The third quarter of FY20 had a one-time reversal of exceptional item of ₹76 crore.
The board on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹2.10 per share.
