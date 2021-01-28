Industry

TVS Motor Q3 net jumps to ₹266 crore

TVS Motor Co. Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020 more than doubled to ₹266 crore driven by strong growth in two-wheeler sales in the domestic and international markets.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market rose by 21% and international market by 31% ahead of the industry growth of 13% and 20% respectively.

The third quarter of FY20 had a one-time reversal of exceptional item of ₹76 crore.

The board on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹2.10 per share.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 9:21:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tvs-motor-q3-net-jumps-to-266-crore/article33687311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY