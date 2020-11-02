TVS Motor posts 22% increase in total sales at 3,94,724 units in October

Photo for representation only.

New Delhi

02 November 2020 12:09 IST

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported 22% increase in total sales at 394,724 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 3,23,368 units in October last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, total two-wheelers sales grew by 24% at 382,121 units as against 3,08,161 units in the year ago period.

Advertising

Advertising

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 19% at 3,01,380 units as against 2,52,684 units in October 2019, it added.

Motorcycle sales stood at 1,73,263 units in October 2020 as against 1,25,660 units in the same month last year, a growth of 38%.

Scooter sales of grew by 5% at 1,27,138 units last month as against 1,21,437 units in October 2019, the company said.

TVS Motor Co said its three-wheeler sales were at down at 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in the same month last year.

The company said its total exports grew by 33% at 92,520 units in October as against 69,339 units in the same month last year.

Two-wheeler exports were up 46% at 80,741 units as against 55,477 units in October 2019.