TVS Motor January sales dip 17%

TVS Motor Company has reported a 17% dip in its total sales for January 2020 to 2.34 lakh units due to the slowdown in the automobile sector.

During the month, the company registered total two-wheeler sales of 2.20 lakh units against 2.69 lakh units sold in January 2019. Domestic sales stood at 1.63 lakh units against 2.28 lakh units.

Sales of motorcycles dipped to 94,367 units from 1.11 lakh units and those of scooters to 72,383 units from 85,299 units.

However, three-wheeler sales grew 8% to 14,481 units from 13,353 units. Two-wheeler exports rose 41% to 57,432 units.

The firm said it had completely transitioned production to BS-VI vehicles for the domestic market. in a planned and systematic manner.

The 2020 range of BS VI vehicles are equipped with improved fuel economy, 90% reduction in emission, enhanced driveability under all conditions and many first-in-class features, said the company in a statement.