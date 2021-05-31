TVS Motor expands presence in Iraq with new showroom in Baghdad

The showroom, spread over 500 sq metres with a built- up area of 840 sq metres, was inaugurated along Palestine Street in the Iraq capital

TVS Motor Company on Monday, May 31, 2021, opened a new showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC.

The showroom, spread over 500 sq metres with a built-up area of 840 sq metres, was inaugurated along Palestine Street in Baghdad, the two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

It is the first-of-its-kind showroom for the company in the region, and apart from the wide range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, it will also host spare parts and feature a service facility.

The company will also launch two products — commuter motorcycle TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus — n the market.

TVS Motor Company noted in a statement it has been present in Iraq since 2016 and offers products catering to the diverse requirements of two-wheeler and three-wheeler customers in the country.

Ritaj International General Trade LLC has been the distribution partner for the company since 2017.

The company has 41 touchpoints across the country, it was stated.