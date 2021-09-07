TVS Motor expands its presence in South Africa

CHENNAI

TVS Motor Company Ltd. has appointed ETG Logistics (ETGL) as its distribution partner in South Africa, strengthening its presence in the country.

ETGL is a division of ETG (Export Trading Group) – a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries. ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVSM in South Africa as part of this partnership, TVS Motor said in a statement.

ETGL will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management, including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

“We are delighted to partner with the reputed global conglomerate, ETGL, to expand our presence in South Africa,” said R. Dilip, president, international business, TVS Motor. “ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market,” he said. “South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner,” Mr. Dilip added.

“This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Company’s market presence in Southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark,” he said.

TVS Motor will unveil the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS Duramax Cargo in South Africa.