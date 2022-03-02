TVS Motor Company rolls out ‘TVS Raider’ bike in Latin America

TVS Motor Company Limited has rolled out naked street design TVS Raider motorcycle for the aspirational young customers across countries in Latin America (LATAM).

The 125cc sporty motorcycle comes with LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-touch start, animalistic LED headlamp, USB charger and first-in-segment under-seat storage. “The new generation bike has been launched for Gen Z customers in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,” it said in a statement. It comes in striking red, blazing blue, wicked black and fiery yellow.

“LATAM is an important market for TVS Motor Company. Our products have always been well appreciated in this region. We always focus on understanding local customer needs and offering them products across segments that boast best-in-class features and cutting-edge technology,” said R. Dilip, president – International Business.