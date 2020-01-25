TVS launches maiden EV scooter iQube

TVS Motor Company launched its maiden EV scooter, iQube Electric, here on Saturday. The new green and fully connected scooter, which comes with a road price of ₹1.15 lakh can attain speed of 78 kmph and last 75 km on a fully top-up battery.

The automaker became the second mainstream two-wheeler player in the country to foray into the electric vehicles market, after arch rival Bajaj Auto.

Chairman Venu Srinivasan said the firm would make 1,000 units of iCube Electric scooters a month, to start with. “Young people today are digitally driven and want to stay connected. We want to cater to their aspirations through this new product,” he said.

TVS has entered into a partnership with energy provider Bescom to make charging stations available across the city. Charging facilities are available at 10 of its dealerships in Bengaluru.

Some its smart features include: quick park assist, regenerative braking, geo-fencing, remote charge status, battery charge status, smart ride statistics and over-speed alert. It is also equipped with 4. 4 KW electric motor and will have an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, as per its maker.