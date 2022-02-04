TVS group firms settle cross holding of shares

The family settlement was entered into by group firms including T.V. Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd., Southern Roadways Pvt. Ltd. and TVS Sundram Fasteners Pvt. Ltd. (TPL), among others. File

04 February 2022 22:58 IST

Family members complete settlement

Various members of the TVS family on Friday announced changes in ownership patterns of group firms following the completion of the family arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

A composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement was filed by group firms with the Chennai Bench of the NCLT. The scheme became effective on January 6, 2022, and the second appointed date was February 4.

The family settlement was entered into by group firms including T.V. Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd., Southern Roadways Pvt. Ltd. and TVS Sundram Fasteners Pvt. Ltd. (TPL), among others.

On Friday, Sundram Fasteners Ltd., TVS Srichakra Ltd. and Wheels India Ltd. made regulatory filings on the matter.

“The second appointed date under the scheme is today,” Sundram Fasteners chairman Suresh Krishna wrote. “Please be informed that TPL becomes the promoter of the company effective, February 4,” he added.