Industry

TVS group firms settle cross holding of shares

The family settlement was entered into by group firms including T.V. Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd., Southern Roadways Pvt. Ltd. and TVS Sundram Fasteners Pvt. Ltd. (TPL), among others. File  

Various members of the TVS family on Friday announced changes in ownership patterns of group firms following the completion of the family arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

A composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement was filed by group firms with the Chennai Bench of the NCLT. The scheme became effective on January 6, 2022, and the second appointed date was February 4.

The family settlement was entered into by group firms including T.V. Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd., Southern Roadways Pvt. Ltd. and TVS Sundram Fasteners Pvt. Ltd. (TPL), among others.

On Friday, Sundram Fasteners Ltd., TVS Srichakra Ltd. and Wheels India Ltd. made regulatory filings on the matter.

“The second appointed date under the scheme is today,” Sundram Fasteners chairman Suresh Krishna wrote. “Please be informed that TPL becomes the promoter of the company effective, February 4,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 11:12:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tvs-group-firms-settle-cross-holding-of-shares/article38379430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY