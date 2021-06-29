Industry

TVS Auto Solutions unveils digital unit Ki Mobility

TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd. (TVS ASL) has announced the formation of a new subsidiary Ki Mobility Solutions, an online-to-offline digital platform. The firm has raised ₹85 crore from tech investors for expansion.

“Ki Mobility is the country’s first full-stack O2O (online-to-offline) digital platform that would offer quality, standardised and cost-effective service to vehicle owners of two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the country,” said R. Dinesh, director, TVS ASL.

The digital platform is a maiden attempt in the industry to enhance the livelihood of automobile entrepreneurs, he said. “Ki Mobility will provide quality, transparent and cost effective first-time-right service solutions to vehicle owners with the unmatched convenience of thousands of organised multi-brand garage owners in 270 towns across the country,” said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, MD, TVS ASL. TVS ASL also announced the 100% acquisition of GoBumpr, one of the largest B2C service aggregation platforms, for an undisclosed sum.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 12:17:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tvs-auto-solutions-unveils-digital-unit-ki-mobility/article35045877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY