Truecaller partners with Android smartphone makers to pre-load the app

Truecaller has said it has partnered with multiple Android smartphone manufacturers to preload the caller identification application on smartphones in key markets, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Latin America.

“Truecaller remains one of the most downloaded apps in several large countries. However, not every smartphone user is tech-savvy enough to download an app…This move is in line with our global ambitions to make it available for everyone, but also aims to make Truecaller easier to use for millions of new users,” Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller, said.

The company added that it is targeting to cover over 100 million new Android smartphones in several markets over the next two years. While Truecaller will be pre-installed on the smartphone from the factory, consumers are free to exercise their choice of using the app, with no guarantee of a new active user from start, it said.

“Today, we have more than 220 million active users in India, a country with more than 450 million smartphone users. This number is expected to grow to over 700 million smartphone users in the coming three years. During the last two years, our market penetration has grown from 35% to almost 50% and we see a great potential with these kinds of partnerships to scale this even faster,” Mr. Mamedi added.