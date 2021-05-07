TRIPS waiver for COVID-19: WTO chief urges proponents to submit revised proposal soon to start talks

New Delhi

07 May 2021 21:26 IST

The proposed relaxations in the norms of the agreement are aimed at ensuring quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries.

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has urged the proponents of the proposal for temporary waiver of certain provisions of TRIPS agreement for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 to submit the revised document “as soon as possible” so that text-based negotiations can begin.

Welcoming the statement of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the issue, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said she “warmly” welcomes Tai’s willingness to engage with proponents of a temporary waiver of the TRIPS agreement to help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2020, India and South Africa submitted a proposal suggesting a waiver for all World Trade Organization (WTO) members on the implementation of certain provisions of the agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of COVID-19.

The agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPS came into effect in January 1995. It is a multilateral agreement on intellectual property (IP) rights such as copyright, industrial designs, patents and protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets.

“I am pleased that the proponents are preparing a revision to their proposal and I urge them to put this on the table as soon as possible so that text-based negotiations can commence,” Okonjo-Iweala has said in a statement.

It is only by sitting down together that the member countries of the WTO will find a pragmatic way forward which would be acceptable to all members and which would enhance developing countries’ access to vaccines while protecting and sustaining the research and innovation so vital to the production of these life-saving vaccines.

“As I told the General Council yesterday, we need to respond urgently to COVID-19 because the world is watching and people are dying,” she said. The statement, dated May 6, is posted on the WTO website.

The proposal of India and South Africa has received support from more than 120 countries. The EU too has stated that they are ready to discuss the patent waiver issue.

The Biden administration has backed the initiative by India and South Africa at the WTO to temporarily waive patent rules on COVID-19 vaccines, seen as a breakthrough in the global fight against the deadly pandemic by potentially expanding the supply of the vaccines and more affordable doses for less wealthy nations.

Announcing the major policy decision after intense internal debate and strong pushback from American drugmakers, Tai on Wednesday has stated that this is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures.

The proposal has urged WTO to grant a waiver for limited years (which will be negotiated by the TRIPS Council) from the implementation, application and enforcement of specific provisions of the TRIPS agreement for the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19. This waiver would ensure that the intellectual property rights (like patent, design, and copyrights) do not restrict rapid scaling up of manufacturing and do not hinder equitable and affordable access for vaccines and treatments throughout the globe. According to a April 30 statement of the WTO, co-sponsors of the proposal has requested the chair of the TRIPS Council, Ambassador Dagfinn Sørli of Norway, to consider holding a meeting open to all members in the second half of May to discuss the revised proposal before the formal TRIPS Council meeting scheduled for early June.