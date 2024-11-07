Trent Ltd Q2 net profit surges 44% to ₹339 crore

Trent Ltd, a Tata Enterprise for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹338.75 crore as compared with ₹234.73 crore in the year ago period, up 44%.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 39% to ₹4,156.67 crore over the same period last year.

Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Ltd said, “Consumer sentiment has remained relatively muted. This coupled with seasonality has meant that retail businesses have faced headwinds.”

“In the forgoing context, the team has delivered strong results across brands, concepts, categories and channels in Q2.

The market opportunity associated with building brands and a pure play direct-to-customer business like ours remains immense,” he said.

“We continue to pursue our expansion programme and deepen our store presence with the aim of being ever closer and convenient to customers. Also, we seek to explore additional avenues of growth. It is in this context that we recently launched our first international Zudio store in the UAE and the Zudio Beauty concept in India,” he added.

“We have applied Trent’s playbook to the Star business and are witnessing strong customer traction. The success of own branded products augurs well for the Star business. We are confident that this business is well poised to shift gears and deliver substantial value to customers and shareholders,” he further said.