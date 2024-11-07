 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trent Ltd Q2 net profit surges 44% to ₹339 crore

Consumer sentiment has remained relatively muted says Chairman Noel N Tata

Updated - November 07, 2024 03:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Trent Ltd.’s “Westside” third store at Garuda shopping Mall in Bangalore.

Trent Ltd.’s “Westside” third store at Garuda shopping Mall in Bangalore. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Trent Ltd, a Tata Enterprise for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹338.75 crore as compared with ₹234.73 crore in the year ago period, up 44%.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 39% to ₹4,156.67 crore over the same period last year. 

Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Ltd said, “Consumer sentiment has remained relatively muted. This coupled with seasonality has meant that retail businesses have faced headwinds.”

“In the forgoing context, the team has delivered strong results across brands, concepts, categories and channels in Q2.

The market opportunity associated with building brands and a pure play direct-to-customer business like ours remains immense,” he said.

“We continue to pursue our expansion programme and deepen our store presence with the aim of being ever closer and convenient to customers. Also, we seek to explore additional avenues of growth. It is in this context that we recently launched our first international Zudio store in the UAE and the Zudio Beauty concept in India,” he added. 

“We have applied Trent’s playbook to the Star business and are witnessing strong customer traction. The success of own branded products augurs well for the Star business. We are confident that this business is well poised to shift gears and deliver substantial value to customers and shareholders,” he further said. 

Published - November 07, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.