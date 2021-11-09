Travel, tourism see revival in October: Monster

BENGALURU

09 November 2021 15:16 IST

Positive trends reported from Chandigarh, Jaipur and Kochi

The travel and tourism industry witnessed a 7% demand uptick in October, compared to the previous month, with positive trends coming from Chandigarh (9%), Jaipur (8%), and Kochi (5%), said the Monster Employment Index for the month.

Hiring for professionals in hospitality and travel roles also saw the highest month-on-month growth in October, indicating an overall promising recovery for the travel sector in the months to come, as per the index.

October 2021 saw industries such as office equipment/automation show a 30% growth over September on account of back-to-office trends. The office equipment and automation space was dominated by Bangalore (51%) and Delhi-NCR (45%), found the study.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess company, said, “It is encouraging to see the travel and tourism industry dust off from the pandemic impact and truly pave its way to revival. We also see promising back-to-office trends with increasing automation and a huge spike in demand for office supplies.’’

Banking/financial services, insurance (46%) and IT - hardware and software (37%) industries continue to do well, with the metros leading the trend.

Tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore (3%) and Jaipur (1%) witnessed the highest monthly growth in job postings. Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, which previously witnessed a dip in hiring activity, have stabilised in the month. However, despite festive hiring demand, cities such as Kolkata (-5%), Bangalore (-2%), Pune (-2%), Chandigarh (-1%), Ahmedabad (-1%), and Chennai (-1%) witnessed a monthly decline in job posting activity (Oct 2021 vs Sept 2021), Monster reported.