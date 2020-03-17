Travel, related sectors hit as virus chokes movement

MUMBAI

17 March 2020 21:51 IST

Airlines, automakers under pressure

Leading international airlines from Asia, including Singapore Airlines and Etihad, have suspended a large number of their flights as several countries around the world have imposed border controls to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

Singapore Airlines has, as of now, grounded 50% of its capacity that had been originally scheduled up to end-April and further cuts are expected given the growing scale of the border controls globally.

Following the travel curbs and border controls almost all airlines are suffering. Rating agency Moody's said that the global travel-related sectors will be hardest hit as the pandemic had restricted movement.

“Companies’ ability to weather coronavirus impact will be tested further if effects spill into H2. Coronavirus global spread will significantly slow economic growth, which will, in turn, amplify its financial impact on several key corporate sectors,” Moody’s Investors Service said.

Global automakers are also under great pressure because of their reliance on international supply chains, while gaming and non-food retail in certain regions are also exposed to supply chain disruptions, and the inevitable decline in foot traffic, Moody’s said.