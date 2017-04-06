TRAI’s new service norms soon

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will, in the next few weeks, come out with amended quality of service norms that telecom services providers will need to comply with.
“We are reviewing the quality of service norms itself,” said R.S. Sharma, chairman, TRAI replying to queries on steps to deal with call drops. “We want to finalise parameters that are technology agnostic or which can be applied to all technologies be it 4G or 3G. The main objective is that customers get good quality service,” he said.
Most of the work on the issue is almost complete. Hence, the order is likely to be out soon, Mr. Sharma said at a FICCI event.
He said the Authority had identified seven important issues, tariff regulations being one of them, on which consultations will be initiated this year.
