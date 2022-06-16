Trained, built capacity for 10,000 farmers, says Flipkart Grocery

Flipkart Grocery has said the company trained and built capacity for over 10,000 farmers across India to improve their access to national markets and to fuel growth.

To this end, Flipkart Grocery onboarded multiple Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to build an “inclusive and sustainable” platform for farmer communities and farmer producer organisations across the country, it said in a release.

To help FPOs adhere to quality standards on e-commerce platforms, Flipkart said it conducted training and capacity-building programmes to strengthen the production of FPOs, small and marginal farmers. The training and education covered aspects of quality produce such as raw material supply, repackaging centers, verification of quality produce, buying strategy, purchase order, payment terms and conditions, and logistics.

Small and marginal farmers included

Small and marginal farmers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh were part of this programme.

Flipkart also on-boarded FPOs including ABY Farmers, Sri Sathya Sai MAC Fed, Jana Jeevana, Nirala Herbal, Sahyadri Farms Supply Chain and others.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “By harnessing the power of technology, innovation and e-commerce, we will be able to accelerate socio-economic development and create a positive impact on farmers’ livelihood by providing Farmer Produce Organisations with a wide network of customers.’‘

Flipkart marketplace offered farmers and FPOs access to over 400 million customers across the country, the e-tailer claimed.