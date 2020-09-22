TRAI recommends body to monitor net neutrality

Regulator says norms will apply to 5G

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Tuesday recommended the creation of a multi-stakeholder body (MSB) to ensure that Internet access providers adhere to the provisions of net neutrality.

The MSB, which could include telecom service providers, Internet service providers, content providers, researchers, academic and technical community, civil society organisations, and the government, should be set up as a non-profit entity.

“The role of the MSB shall be to provide advice and support to DoT in the monitoring and enforcement of net neutrality principles,” TRAI said.

The MSB may also be required to investigate complaints regarding the violation of net neutrality.

TRAI also suggested that the MSB help DoT in maintenance of a repository of reasonable traffic management practices.

The net neutrality principles adopted by DoT were technology neutral and would apply equally to 5G technology, the telecom regulator clarified.