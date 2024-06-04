ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota to recall over 100,000 U.S. vehicles over potential engine stall

Published - June 04, 2024 11:53 pm IST

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine

Reuters

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

Toyota will recall over 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. over debris in the engine potentially causing it to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine.

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA added that a remedy was currently under development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

automobile

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US