Toyota to increase price of Innova by 2% from August

29 July 2021 23:35 IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday evening said it would realign the price of its flagship product Toyota Innova Crysta by upto 2% effective from August 1, 2021.

This increase was necessitated to partially offset the substantial increase in input costs and the price increase has been tapered down to minimise the impact on customers, said the company in a statement.

