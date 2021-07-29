Industry29 July 2021 23:35 IST
Toyota to increase price of Innova by 2% from August
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday evening said it would realign the price of its flagship product Toyota Innova Crysta by upto 2% effective from August 1, 2021.
This increase was necessitated to partially offset the substantial increase in input costs and the price increase has been tapered down to minimise the impact on customers, said the company in a statement.
