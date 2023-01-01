HamberMenu
Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports data breach system

The extent of intrusion was being confirmed, said Toyota Kirloskar Motor

January 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday reported a data breach in its system but said that the extent of intrusion was being confirmed.

In a statement, the company said it had been "notified by one of its service providers of an incident that might have exposed personal information" of some of its customers, on the internet.

The competent authority CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had been notified, it added.

"Considering this incident, TKM will work with its service provider to further enhance the existing extensive guidelines being followed and is fully committed to avoid any kind of inconvenience to our esteemed customers," the company said, apologising "for any concern" the incident may have caused its customers.

