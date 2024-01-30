ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota keeps crown as world's top-selling automaker in 2023

January 30, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - TOKYO

Japanese automaker Toyota sold more than 11 million vehicles in 2023, making it the world’s top-selling automaker in the world

Reuters

Toyota is the world’s top-selling automaker for the fourth straight year. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Toyota Motor sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, it said on January 30, taking the crown as the world's top-selling automaker for a fourth straight year.

The Japanese automaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino Motors and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles.

Sales of Toyota's parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3 million vehicles in 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gasoline-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen Group earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2 million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

automobile / Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US